Nadler: ‘Absolutely Proven’ Trump Behavior Was ‘Far Worse’ than Nixon’s

Former House impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler tells @andersoncooper he believes what Pres. Trump did was “far worse” than what impeached former Pres. Nixon ever did. https://t.co/hiYeVoNoYH pic.twitter.com/uo4k2t9vwo

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that the information revealed by the Watergate tapes “was piddling compared to what was absolutely proven” in President Trump’s impeachment.

Nadler said, “What was revealed on that tape was piddling compared to what was absolutely proven now. And, yet, the bulk of the Republican Party now refused to act. They were perfectly prepared and — to let this kind of unconstitutional theft of — attempted theft of an election go forward.”

Host Anderson Cooper then asked, “You’re saying what President Trump did is worse than what Nixon did.”

Nadler responded, “Far worse.”

