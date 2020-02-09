Biden: Trump’s Attacks on My Son Hunter Are a ‘Pure Sham’

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump’s attacks on his son Hunter Biden’s business dealing in Ukraine were a “pure sham.”

Biden said, “I can’t let my anger overcome the desire and the need to have unite, heal this country. And so I got to move beyond me and beyond my family. It’s about your family. It’s about everybody else’s family, not mine. The investigation of the company that my son was on the board had already been over. There wasn’t anything underway. It’s a pure sham. But that’s the way Trump works. It won’t work on me. I’ve been hit a lot. It’s not going to work on me. I’ll be damn to walk away and not take this country back.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN