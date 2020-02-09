Dershowitz: ‘Schumer and Pelosi Have to Go’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz sounded off on the previous week’s Senate impeachment trial and the State of the Union Address.

Dershowitz said both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “have to go,” decrying Schumer’s “history of lying” and Pelosi bringing up impeachment against President Donald Trump and tearing up Trump’s speech at the SOTU.

“I’m a liberal Democrat. I want to see the Democrats win, but the Democrats aren’t helping themselves,” Dershowitz told host John Catsimatidis. “I think they need new leadership. I think Schumer and Pelosi have to go. Schumer, because of his history of lying. You know, Pelosi actually called for me to be disbarred as a result of my argument in front of the Senate because I had persuaded some senators. She wanted me to disbarred, and then tearing up that speech and bringing forward impeachment an unconstitutional grounds.”

He added, “I think the Dems need new leaders if they have any chance of returning to power in the two-party system.”

