Sanders: ‘I Am Not a Communist’ — But Maybe Trump Doesn’t Know the Difference

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” accused President Donald Trump of possibly not understanding the difference between communism and socialism.

In a video clip, President Trump said, “I think he is a communist. I think of communism when I think of Bernie. You can say socialist. Didn’t he get married in Moscow?”

Sanders said, “It gives me no pleasure to say this, we have a president who is a pathological liar. He lies. No, I did not get married in Moscow. I participated in creating a sister city program.”

He continued, “Obviously, I am not a communist. I presume the president knows the difference. Maybe he doesn’t.”

He added, “In many respects, we are a socialist society today. We have a huge budget. It puts money into all areas. Donald Trump, before he was president, as a private business person, he received $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies to build luxury housing in New York. Now, what does that mean when the government gives you $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies? The fossil fuel industry whose product happens to be destroying our planet right now receives tens and tens of billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies so does the pharmaceutical industry. The difference between my socialism and Trump’s socialism is I believe the government should help working families, not billionaires.”

