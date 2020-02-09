Tim Scott Touts Trump’s 30% African American Approval Rating — ‘There’s a Very Specific Reason Why That Is the Case’

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among black voters is on the rise according to polling, significantly up from 2017, on the heels of his presidential election win. During an appearance on Fox News, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) explained the reasons for it, which he said included initiatives led by the Trump administration that offered a direct benefit to the African American community.

“On Election Day 2016, he was around 8 or 9 percent. Right now, his approval rating on the last four polls that I have seen is over 30 percent, ‘ he said. “And there’s a very specific reason why that is the case. He has not only said what he was going to do. He actually has done it. Whether it’s permanent funding for HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities, or criminal justice reform, Opportunity Zones, heirs property, working on sickle cell anemia, this president has been delivering for three years.”

“And it is now gaining traction in African American communities across this nation,” Scott continued. “And that’s really good news for this president. And, frankly, it’s fantastic news for America because we’re proving that, no matter where you live, the American dream is alive, it is well, and it is healthy.”

