Biden: ‘Thug Rudy Giuliani’ the Only One Who Has Said My Son Has ‘Done Anything Wrong’

Monday on CBS’s “This Morning,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for going after his son, Hunter Biden, and his dealings in Ukraine.

Biden laughed at the idea of Giuliani possessing information about his son, later calling him a “thug” who is the only person accusing his son of doing anything wrong.

“I expect Trump to do the same exact thing he’s been doing,” the former vice president stated. “Why’s he been attacking me from the beginning? Why did he risk — and he should have been impeached — why did he risk getting convicted by going to a foreign leader to say you don’t have to give me anything on Biden, there’s nothing to get, just tell me you’re going to investigate him so I can hurt him. Have you ever seen a sitting president as concerned about a single nominee and trying to stop a nominee?”

“Do you think your son is fair game, Mr. Vice President?” co-host Gayle King asked. “Do you think your son is fair game here?”

Biden replied, “His son or my son?”

“Your son Hunter,” King stated.

“I don’t think our sons are fair game at all,” Biden responded. “No one has said he’s done anything wrong except the thug Rudy Giuliani. Come on. Rudy Giuliani, a character witness?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent