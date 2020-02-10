Biden: Trump ‘Deathly Afraid to Face Me’ – ‘I Will Beat Him’

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of “CNN Tonight,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that President Trump “is obsessed with me, and he should be, with good reason. Because I will beat him.”

Biden said, “Look, he’s deathly afraid to face me. Have you ever — you can’t answer it I know, but rhetorical question, have you ever seen a sitting president spend as much time, money, and effort, including risking being impeached and thrown out of office to decide to eliminate one of his potential opponents in a primary — I mean, that are running in a primary for the general election? This guy is obsessed with me, and he should be, with good reason. Because I will beat him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett