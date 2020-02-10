Manchin: Not Sure I’d Support Sanders Over Trump, ‘Have to See Where We Are’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that whether he would support 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over President Trump in the general election depends on “where we are at that time.” And Sanders’ solutions “might not be palatable, might not be something doable. I’ll have to see.”

Manchin began by stating that Sanders is consistent, “and if that’s resonating, then there’s got to be a middle somewhere. Because Bernie is taking you to where your deep conscience is, and thinking, yeah, people haven’t been treated fair. People have been left behind. … But maybe his fixes aren’t something that are palatable to all of us.”

Host Jake Tapper then asked, “Would you support Sanders over Trump if it came down to that?”

Manchin responded, “Well, you know, we’d have to see where we are at that time. Sanders, I can tell you one thing, he’s got a good heart, and he wants to do the right thing. His solution for fixing it might not be palatable, might not be something doable. I’ll have to see. Who knows, Bernie might change and moderate just a little bit from now to then.”

