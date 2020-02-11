Andrea Mitchell: Biden ‘Almost on Fumes’ — ‘Beginning to Have That Feeling of a Loser’

During Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary coverage on NBC’s “Today,” network host and foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Mitchell said Biden losing a large chunk of black Americans’ support means the campaign is “beginning to have that feeling of a loser,” adding he is “almost on fumes.”

“[Biden] could place fifth, certainly fourth, and the fact is they’re beginning to have that feeling of a loser,” Mitchell declared. “And when you saw that Quinnipiac poll which showed that he has lost 22 points in African-American support — he had talked about South Carolina as being his firewall — that is no longer the case. Mike Bloomberg has moved into position. And having lost so much of the African-American support, Joe Biden is almost on fumes really. This is a real problem for their campaign.”

