GOP Rep. Meadows: Trump Having to Run Against His Own Administration

Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” discussed President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign and the impeachment fallout.

Meadows said Trump is having to run for reelection against his own administration because there are people in the White House trying to go against his agenda.

“This isn’t about getting even, this is about having a team around you that’s willing to support your agenda,” Meadows said of Col. Alexander Vindman’s ousting. “Listen, this is the only president who can run on his accomplishments in the first three years and still run against his own administration because part of his administration is trying to defeat the Trump agenda.”

He continued, “[C]an you imagine what this president could have accomplished if everyone — they were in the boat rowing the same way — but we’ve got people that are trying to turn the canoes over, turn the boats over and they’re within the West Wing. It’s not even just in part of D.C., it’s at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent