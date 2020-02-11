Schweizer: Sanders Has ‘Mastered the Dark Art’ of Self-Enrichment with Campaign Money

Despite claiming to be a socialist, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has engaged in behavior that has financially benefitted his family with campaign money, according to Government Accountability Institute (GAI) president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer.

Schweizer was discussing revelations in his new book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite on Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria.”

Schweizer said, “A large part of Bernie Sanders’ appeal, he’s seeing as John the Baptist of the progressive movement, the true believer who hasn’t sold out. The point I make in the book, I mean it’s a rather long chapter, over 50 pages, that’s simply not the case. Over his years in public service, he has steered taxpayer money, campaign money, and other funds to his family, and they used a variety of techniques including putting his wife, his then-girlfriend, later wife on the pay payroll without the approval of the Burlington city council. He mastered the dark art of the media buys, you get large commissions for doing media buys in politics, so Bernie Sanders put his wife in the media buying business. Not only running his own campaign dollars through it, but there’s a couple of cases where Bernie withheld supporting a candidate until they hired his wife’s media buying firm, and then he later endorsed them. There’s a self-enrichment going on here a lot of supporters don’t see.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN