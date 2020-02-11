Van Jones: Biden’s ‘Weird Strategy’ Will ‘Blow Up in His Face’

During CNN’s New Hampshire primary coverage on Tuesday, CNN Political Commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones stated that it is “sad to see” where 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands in the race, and that Biden’s “weird strategy” “is going to blow up in his face.”

Jones stated that Biden is employing a “rope-a-dope” strategy, where he loses in Iowa and New Hampshire, and comes back based on support from African-American voters, which might work, “But it’s a very odd strategy. It’s a very weird strategy. And I don’t know if he knows, African-Americans, actually are watching TV tonight, and see you can’t get white votes. And the reason that African-Americans liked Obama is he could — Obama could get some white votes, too. And so, it’s a bizarre kind of thing. It’s a sad thing. For me, I got a chance to work for Biden in the Obama White House. There’s nobody who’s got a bigger heart. There’s nobody who cares more. There’s nobody who understands the pain of ordinary people more. It’s sad to see where he is in this campaign. But this strategy, I think, is going to blow up in his face.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett