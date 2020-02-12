Clyburn: Biden ‘Has Not Projected Out into the Future the Way People Would Like’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has failed to project “out into the future the way people would like for him to do.”

Clyburn noted that African American and Hispanic voters haven’t made up a significant chunk of the electorate in Iowa and New Hampshire, and stated that after the Nevada caucus and South Carolina primary, “we’ll get some definition.”

Host Craig Melvin then asked, “Are you at all concerned that the vice president has lost his mojo?”

Clyburn responded, “I’m not concerned that he has lost it. I think that what has happened to Joe’s campaign is that he has not projected out into the future the way people would like for him to do. So, I just think that he’s still, as of this moment, the leading candidate in South Carolina. I think Steyer is doing well in South Carolina. And so, I do believe that as we go into South Carolina, it is a five-way contest right now.”

