Dem Sen. Coons ‘Quite Optimistic’ Joe Biden Can Turn It Around After Poor Showing in New Hampshire

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) offered some optimism for his close friend former Vice President Joe Biden following a disappointing fifth-place finish in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary the day before and a fourth-place finish in last week’s Iowa Democratic caucuses.

“As you know well, Joe Biden is someone who is no stranger to being knocked down in life, to having to readjust himself to tough circumstances and to disappointing issues confronting him,” Coons stated. “But the thing about Joe that we know over his decades of public service is he always gets up. He gets up for his family, he gets up for our country and he gets going again.”

Coons said he is “optimistic” Biden can still turn things around, pointing to former President Bill Clinton getting elected after only winning one of the first 11 primaries and caucuses when he ran.

“I’ll remind you that back in ’92, Bill Clinton who went on to be our nominee and the president — out of the first 11 primaries and caucuses, he only won one of them, and in most of the others he wasn’t even in second place,” he advised.

Coons added, “I’m quite optimistic that Joe’s got another round in him because he’s certainly got the fight in him to get up and keep going.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent