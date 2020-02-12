DNC Chair Perez: ‘The Time Is Ripe’ for Conversation About Caucus Reform, Primary Order

On Wednesday, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez hinted at conversations about caucus reform and changes to the order of the primary cycle may be in order soon.

Perez told CNN’s “New Day” following the New Hampshire primary that “the time is ripe” for conversations to be had about possible changes.

“I think the next frontier of discussion in the Democratic Party needs to be: Do we need further caucus reform? Because parties shouldn’t be in the business of running elections. Parties should be in the business of helping Democrats up and down the ticket win. We have to have that discussion,” Perez advised host Chris Berman.

He added, “We also have to have the discussion about the question … which is, our party is incredibly diverse, and what should the order of our primary cycle be? I think the time is ripe for that conversation and I will certainly, as your chair, be attempting to ensure that we have that conversation and that we include all the stakeholders because it’s an important question. I want to make sure that we reflect the grand diversity of our party in everything we do, including how we administer our primary system.”

