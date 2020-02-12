Gaetz: ‘We’re Witnessing a Hostile Takeover by the Venezuelan Wing of the Democratic Party’

Tuesday on Fox News following the announcement Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was the winner of the New Hampshire primary, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) weighed in on the state of the Democratic Party.

The Florida Republican noted the Democratic Party features Sanders as a threat win its presidential nomination and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as “the most powerful member” of the House of Representatives.

“I think we’re witnessing a hostile takeover by the Venezuelan wing of the Democratic Party,” he said. “You’ve got AOC as the most powerful member of Congress. Nancy has got to ask her permission to bring bills to the floor. And you also have Bernie Sanders now leading this field. And I don’t know why everybody is sleeping on Bernie, Sean. Bernie has the most money. He’s gotten the most votes. Most of the ideas the Democrats are running on are Bernie’s ideas.”

“Bernie is the spiritual leader of the Democratic Party, and he’s not even a Democrat,” Gaetz added.

