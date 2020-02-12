McCarthy: ‘New Hampshire Was the End of Warren and Biden’

During an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the New Hampshire primary was “the end” for the 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

McCarthy said, “Klobuchar got more votes than Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden combined. I think New Hampshire was the end of Warren and Biden. They may have to announce it in South Carolina, but pretty much, their campaigns are over.”

