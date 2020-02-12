Scarborough: ‘Would-Be Dictator’ Trump Would ‘Arrest Us Tomorrow’ if He Could Get Away with It

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host reacted to President Donald Trump for firing Col. Alex Vindman and lashing out at prosecutors for withdrawing from Trump confidant Roger Stone’s case.

Scarborough called Trump a “would-be dictator” who would “arrest” members of the media he did not like if he could get away with it.

“[O]ur constitutional republic literally, and the institutions in it, literally are being challenged every single day by this would-be dictator,” Scarborough argued. “That sounds tough, doesn’t it?”

He continued, “Would Donald Trump not do whatever he could do if he could get away with it? Seriously. If he could arrest every journalist he didn’t like, if he could arrest us tomorrow — let me ask you a question, do you think he would arrest us tomorrow? Do you think he would arrest the editor of ‘The New York Times,’ the editor of the ‘Washington Post,’ Jeff Bezos, do you think he would arrest them tomorrow and throw them in jail to silence them? Because if you say he wouldn’t you’re just lying to yourself. He will get away with whatever he can get away with, and he did this yesterday.”

