Swalwell: Impeaching Trump Over Roger Stone Is Not ‘Off the Table’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) Wednesday on CNN revealed that the Justice Department’s reversal on Roger Stone’s sentence after President Donald Trump’s tweet could be an impeachable offense.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Might you impeachment him over this, over Roger Stone and the sentencing?”

Swalwell said, “You know, we’re not going to take our options off the table. We don’t wake up in the morning wanting to impeach him.”

He added, “We want to work with him on prescription drugs, background checks, and infrastructure, but we’re not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he’s been let off once and we’re not going to do something about it.”

