Tulsi Gabbard: DNC Chair Tom Perez Should Resign

On Wednesday during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, called on Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez to resign his post given the problem in the early primary process, specifically the Iowa caucuses.

She also noted the special treatment given to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is also vying for the Democratic presidential nod.

“It is becoming increasingly clear to Democratic voters — those that are coming out and voting in this presidential primary that there has been a clear failure of leadership in the DNC, which is why I have called for Tom Perez to resign,” she said. “You can look to what’s happened in Iowa — how Iowa voters were screwed out of making sure their voices were heard. They took that time to go in and cast their votes only to have to deal with debacle, one after the other. Tom Perez failed to take responsibility for that. You mentioned Michael Bloomberg, the DNC holding their own pre-primary process deciding which candidates they want voters to hear from. And then, changing the rules for billionaire Michael Bloomberg to come in and take the debate stage.”

“The DNC really needs to be in touch with what our primary voters are looking for — a fair and transparent process where they are the ones that get to make those decisions,” she added.

