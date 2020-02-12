WH’s Gidley: 2020 Election About ‘Real Results for Real Americans’

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley discussed President Donald Trump’s easy victory in the New Hampshire GOP primary.

Co-host Sandra Smith asked Gidley for Trump’s reaction to winning in New Hampshire.

Gidley outlined that Trump is “excited,” adding the president is running in 2020 on getting “real results for real Americans.”

“[H]e’s very excited that he, obviously, cruised to victory in New Hampshire. He’s done so much for the American people at this point. I mean real results for real Americans. That’s what this whole election is going to be about,” Gidley advised. “And while I can’t get too much, obviously, into the election season for the Hatch Act, I can tell you that when you heard the president speak directly to the American people at the State of the Union, you heard him outline all he has been able to accomplish for the American people. Their lives are simply better now than they were before he took over in the White House.”

He continued, “Obama did not help this economy, did not go a long way to help the American people’s future or lives, and you see that in poll after poll. Optimism is at an all-time high because of what this president has been able to accomplish. And whether it’s tax cuts, whether it’s manufacturing jobs coming back into this country, deals on trade with other nations we never had and never thought possible, rebuilding our military, these are the things the president is focusing on because now he has not just the promises he made, he has the promises he’s kept. That’s what this is all about. And I’m sure that the American people are going to see a stark difference between what we’re offering and what we’re selling versus what the Democrats are selling, which, quite frankly, at this point, is nothing.”

