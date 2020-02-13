Cicilline: ‘Important to Question the Sincerity’ of Barr’s Trump Criticism

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) reacted to Attorney General William Barr’s criticism of President Trump by stating that “it’s very important to question the sincerity of the attorney general.” And that Barr is telling the president, “I’m your Roy Cohn. Don’t make my job harder by tweeting about it and drawing attention to it.”

Cicilline said, “I think it’s very important to question the sincerity of the attorney general. And I think that’s why the president’s response was so muted. Look, this is from an attorney general who, from the day he arrived in office, has behaved as the president’s defender, who thinks that his role is to defend the president of the United States, not to represent the people of this country as the attorney general of the United States.”

He added, “I think what the attorney general is saying [is], look, Mr. President, I’m getting everything done you want done. … So, I think it was basically the attorney general saying, look, I got this. I’m executing it. I’m doing all the things you want me to do. I’m your Roy Cohn. Don’t make my job harder by tweeting about it and drawing attention to it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett