FNC’s Napolitano: Roger Stone Is ‘Absolutely Entitled’ to a New Trial

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said Thursday on “Fox & Friends” that former Trump adviser Roger Stone deserved a new trial given that there are tweets that show an “inherent bias” from a jury member.

Napolitano was referring to former Memphis City Schools Board President and foreperson of the jury that convicted Stone, Tomeka Hart, who has a long history of anti-Trump social media posts.

Napolitano said, “He is absolutely entitled to a new trial with a member of a jury making these types of revelations about the politics involved in the decisions to prosecute him.”

He added, “It is the duty of the judge to ensure that both the government and defendant get a fair trial and if the judge discovers afterward that there was a built-in inherent bias on the part of a member of a jury against the defendant, that is an automatic trigger for a new trial. She’s going to have to call those jurors back in and interrogate them or make a decision on the spot.”

