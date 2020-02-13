GOP Rep. Collins: Democrats Want to Use Roger Stone Saga as Another Impeachment

Wednesday on Fox News, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), a candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, argued his colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was being sincere when he revealed impeachment was “not off the table” for President Donald Trump as the leadership in the Department of Justice has taken a more active role in Roger Stone’s sentencing.

The Georgia Republican called the backlash against Attorney General William Barr the “deep state lashing out again.”

Partial transcript as follows:

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Doug Collins, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Congressman, is Jerry Nadler setting this up to become another impeachment inquiry?

COLLINS: Yes, we saw the hysterics of not only Jerry Nadler, but Eric Swalwell. Remember, Mr. President, I’m sorry. Eric Swalwell, who first got out, say, “Oh, this is another part of impeachment.”

INGRAHAM: We have it, let’s play it, and then we can get you —

COLLINS: It’s amazing.

INGRAHAM: Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: Might you impeach him over this? Over Roger Stone and the sentencing?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, (D-CA): We are not going to take our options off the table. We are not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he’s been let off once and we are not going to do something about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Torch this democracy? This is from a party that can’t hold an Iowa caucus or do a poll for The Des Moines Register.

COLLINS: Oh, my God. If Eric Swalwell could find a match to light a torch that would be interesting. This is just crazy. There’s nothing happening here except Bill Barr, who is the adult in the rooms, saying look, we’ve got a problem here. This is nothing but the deep state lashing out again, saying we didn’t get anything during Mueller, we didn’t get any Crossfire Hurricane. In fact, with the problems of Crossfire Hurricane, why don’t we go back and actually begin to look at this entire process with the corrupt cabal of Comey, McCabe, Page, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper.