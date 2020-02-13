GOP Rep. Meadows on Roger Stone: I ‘Stand By’ Barr, Trump — ‘The Right Thing to Do’

Despite many Democrats calling for Attorney General William Barr to resign over the Department of Justice’s reversal in President Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone’s case, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) on Thursday voiced his support for Barr.

Meadows argued Trump should be able to publicly comment on Stone’s case because he should be allowed freedom of speech.

“This is all about politics from Jerry Nadler to Elizabeth Warren and in between. But more importantly than that, when we start to look at what they’re really calling for, let’s look at what actually happened,” Meadows told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “We had FISA abuse, they’re not willing to hold a hearing on that. We have, really, a reauthorization of the FISA process, there’s nothing happening here on Capitol Hill. They’re sending letters and they’re sending out tweets that suggest that Bill Barr, who is an honorable man, who is doing a great job, who ultimately will restore the credibility of DoJ. You know, they’re attacking him, and I’m going to stand by him and the president, not because of any political theory, but because it is the right thing to do.”

“Somehow, we think that because he’s the President of the United States he shouldn’t have an opinion. He’s right to have an opinion. It’s all about justice and it’s about the fair treatment of those,” he added.

