MSNBC’s Scarborough Calls on Chief Justice to ‘Speak Out’ Against Trump

During Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough called on Chief Justice John Roberts to “speak out” against President Donald Trump for going after the federal judge and prosecutors involved in the Roger Stone case.

Scarborough said Trump attacking the judges is “corrupt to the core,” adding his behavior is only getting “worse” since he is not learning from the Robert Mueller investigation nor the Ukraine investigation.

“I do not think it would be inappropriate for the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court to speak out against this attack against judicial independence for Donald Trump trying to pressure judges and prosecutors and the DoJ to take it easy and to just toss away federal guidelines for a lifelong associate of his who … has been found guilty of federal crimes that should land him in jail for seven to nine years,” Scarborough outlined.

