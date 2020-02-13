Trump Jr.: ‘The One Thing That Michael Bloomberg Can’t Buy Is Personality’

Donald Trump, Jr., son of President Donald Trump, reacted to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s ill-advised comments regarding stop-and-frisk policies during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

The younger Trump noted that although Bloomberg was a well-funded candidate for president, he lacked personal qualities.

“Listen, the Bloomberg comments were terrible,” he said. “And I — we’re not even talking about the policy. Just the way he spoke about those kids, those people. It was like they were subhuman to him. You know, again, you can argue about policy, but that was disgusting. And so, you know now, again, billions in ad spending. You saw Katie Hill come out today, well, you know, Michael Bloomberg gave me $5 million, it allowed me to win my campaign, she was then, you know, left Congress in disgrace. You know, he’s been buying his way through all of these things.

“The one thing that Mike Bloomberg can’t buy is personality,” Trump continued. “He can’t buy heart. He can’t buy that connection with real people that Donald Trump has. I mean, Donald Trump was — you know, again, I get it. I understand the irony that, you know, the brash billionaire from New York City could actually relate to real people, blue-collar Americans all over the world. He’s fought for them. They see him. They see the results. Mike Bloomberg will never have that direct connection with those people because he doesn’t like those people. And I think he means — these kids, it’s basically everyone.”

