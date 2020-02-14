Behar: 2020 Dems Under Too Much Scrutiny — Republicans Are the ‘Most Racist’

Co-host Joy Behar defended 2020 Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg’s record on race relations over the objections of co-host Sunny Hostin on Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View.”

Behar said, “Here’s my point, the stop and frisk thing I think will be counteracted by some of the following. When he was mayor, not that—listen…I’m not shilling for Mayor Bloomberg yet, but I think there’s another side to the story.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “You kind of are. You like him.”

Behar said, “I like him, fine, I do. I like Biden too. I like all of them. I told you I’ll vote for any of them. I’ll vote for Peewee Herman, I told you. But let’s talk about this. He created an office to tackle poverty when he was mayor. He greatly expanded city contracts with businesses owned by minorities and women. He created the young men’s initiative to help black and Latino men stay on track for success, and he reduced incarceration by 40% and juvenile confinement by more than 60%. That is the balance to the stop and frisk that the black community is looking at. You know, as Sunny says every day, no one can win the primary without the black vote.

Hostin said, “I think his record, though, Joy, is problematic. I really do. Not only does he have the stop and frisk issue, but he has also the redlining thing … he made it racial. He did.”

Behar said, “Why are you so strict on Democrats and lenient on Republicans who have the most racist policies and the most racist track record? Why? Every single one who’s running probably has— this is a racist country, right?

Hostin said, “Yeah.”

Behar said, “Every single one of them has something in their background that doesn’t look good for race.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN