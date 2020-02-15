Clarence Page: Biden’s SC Win Will Be Narrow, ‘Could Lead to the Collapse of His Campaign’

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page predicted that while 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will win South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary, it will be by a “much lower” margin than people expected early in the race, and this will “raise serious questions that could lead to the collapse of his campaign.”

Page said, “I think Biden is going to eke it out in South Carolina. He’s going to win. But it’s going to be so much lower than what had been expected early on that it’s going to raise serious questions that could lead to the collapse of his campaign.”

