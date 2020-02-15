Grenell: Trump’s Tweeting ‘Makes My Job So Much Easier’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell stated that President Trump’s tweeting makes his job “so much easier” and “I like having a president who’s willing to be very tough.”

Grenell said, “It makes my job so much easier. We as diplomats have to be at the forefront of trying to solve problems. You don’t want to have a war. You want to avoid war, which means diplomats need to be able to talk. If you want to really solve problems, you better have diplomats who are really tough, diplomats who know how to push and know how to cajole. Because the alternative is to transfer the file over to the DOD. So, I like having a president who’s willing to be very tough. Look, we can also talk about whether or not the style of the president works. I think $400 billion in new defense promises for NATO members is one surefire way to point to the fact that the president’s style has worked.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett