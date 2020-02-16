Biden: Trump’s ‘Cruelty’ Is Eating the Soul of America

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press” attributed a “cruelty” that was eating the soul of America to President Donald Trump.

When asked about Trump’s comments about him and his son Hunter, Biden said, “I’ve got to focus on the future. I’ve got to focus on how do we end this era of —I mean how do we literally — I wrote about it restore the soul of this country. It’s being eaten out. It’s being eaten away. The cruelty, the viciousness, the way he pits people against one another, the way he goes after people of color, the way he makes fun. There’s a cruelty about him. That’s not who we are. I refuse to believe that’s who the American people are.”

