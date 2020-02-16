Buttigieg: ‘I’m Not Going to Take Lectures on Family Values from the Likes of Rush Limbaugh’

Democratic presidential hopeful former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg responded to conservative talker Rush Limbaugh’s claim of a skeptical public regarding his sexuality during Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Last week on his radio show, Limbaugh said, “How is this going to look? Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man Donald Trump? What’s going to happen there? There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do, Rush. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage to ram it down Trump’s throat and beat him in the general election. Really? Having fun envisioning that.”

When asked about the comments, Buttigieg said, “Well, I love my husband. I am faithful to my husband. On stage, we usually just go for a hug. But I love him very much. I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”

