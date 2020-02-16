Dick Morris: Dem Party Could Split if Bloomberg Uses Super Delegates to Win

In a Sunday interview with New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris warned the Democratic Party could see its biggest split since 1968 if former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg uses super delegates to win the Democratic nomination.

According to Morris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will be competing with Bloomberg “in the semi-final.” He added that after a rule change, the super delegates could have the freedom to vote for whoever they want, and if they go with Bloomberg, there would be a major split and President Donald Trump would “win it in a walk.”

“There has been a clear movement to the right and the Democratic primary electorate, which is totally new,” Morris stated.”It’s always been a truism that the left-wing candidate always wins the Democratic primary.”

He continued, “If Bloomberg beats Sanders … particularly if Sanders wins on delegates and Bloomberg uses super delegates to win, the Democratic Party will be split as it has never been since 1968. Forget about the election. Trump will win it in a walk.”

Morris also suggested there is a possibility former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton emerges as a candidate but noted it is “awfully late in the process” for her to run again.

