Kellyanne Conway: Bloomberg’s Sexist Comments ‘Far Worse’ Than Trump’s

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on “Fox News Sunday” that 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s comments reportedly made to women who worked for him were “far worse” than what President Donald Trump said on the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

When asked about The Washington Post report on a booklet from 1990 that contained sexist remarks, Conway said, “It should be an issue here and now, today. You don’t have to wait for an election to be offended by the fact that Michael Bloomberg, according to other Bloomberg employees, said to a woman who announced she was pregnant, as she’s been congratulated by her coworkers, says aren’t you going to kill it? This is a woman who relied upon her employment, relied upon Michael Bloomberg for her employment and her maternity benefits as she’s found out the good news.”

Host Chris Wallace said, “Is it fair game for President Trump when he’s made sexist comments too?”

Conway said, “Oh please. First of all, I’ve been working by his side for four years. He is the best boss I’ve ever had.”

Wallace shot back, “There are plenty of women who would say the same thing about Michael Bloomberg.”

Conway said, “Let them come forward.”

Wallace said, “Is this worse than the Access Hollywood tapes?”

Conway said, “It’s far worse. Oh, my goodness, it’s far worse, by the way, that was fully litigated that happened on October 7, he won a month later.”

Wallace said, “That doesn’t mean it’s not an issue.”

Conway said, “The way Michael Bloomberg treated employees, female employees … to have created that kind culture, that unsafe workplace, to feel that you’re being harassed because of your gender, that is problematic. I think you’re going to hear more of it.”

