Klobuchar: Obama ‘Went Way Too Far’ Deporting People Without Criminal Records

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said during Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation” that she thought the Obama administration “went way too far” in deporting people who did not have criminal records.

Host Margaret Brennan asked, “On the specifics of what you would do differently, Joe Biden did an interview with Univision in which he was pressed over the deportations of three million people during the Obama administration. He says now that was a big mistake. Do you believe it was a mistake for the administration to deport people who did not have criminal records?

Klobuchar said, “I think that that went way too far, yes. And I think you’ve seen a lot of that across our country. The question is, what do we do going forward? And to me, the very straightforward answer is comprehensive immigration reform. It would save $158 billion in reduction on the deficit in just 10 years. And part of that money, when you talk about deportations, could be used for our asylum process, to improve that. Part of it could be used to help those Northern Triangle countries and allow people to seek asylum from those countries. I would immediately, as president, stop the heinous practice of separating kids from their parents at the border in my first 100 days.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN