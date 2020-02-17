Dem Rep. Titus: Nevada Has ‘Learned From Iowa’ Caucuses — ‘We’re Not Using the Same App’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) pushed back against concerns of chaos in the upcoming Nevada caucus, much like the chaos seen in Iowa’s caucuses.

Titus said Democrats in Nevada have “learned” from what happened in Iowa, saying they are not “using the same app” that caused issues and in some cases, they are using “pen and paper.”

“[W]e have had to make some changes,” explained Titus. “You know, originally we were going to vote online and the DNC canceled that because of fear of hacking. And we learned from Iowa. We’re not using the same app, and in some places, we’re just using pen and paper and that seems to be the simplest way to do it. So, I don’t think there’s going to be a serious problem. We know that we’ve got to do better than Iowa because we want to be number one and not number three.”

She added, “Nevada is not Iowa. We have learned from Iowa. We’ve been working very hard, the campaigns have more people on the ground here who came from Iowa, and so we know that all of the eyes are on us and we’ve got to pull this off. And I’m confident that we will. We’ve been doing this for a while, we know what it takes and we’re going to do it.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent