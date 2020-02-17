Graham: ‘Thousand’ Former DOJ Officials Calling on AG Barr to Resign Are Doing a ‘Political Hitjob’

Monday on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to a call from at least 1,000 Department of Justice for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to resign his post.

The South Carolina Republican praised Barr and referred to the call as a “political hitjob.”

“There’s a process in place, and I don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past,” Graham said. “I trust Bill Barr as much as anybody I’ve ever met, and the law, and he’s going to do the right thing by the country. Now my job is to make sure Crossfire Hurricane never occurs again. I think it reeked with political bias. The thousand people who want Barr to resign are doing a political hitjob on him. The four frontline Mueller prosecutors were asking for a seven-to-nine-year sentence that was totally unjustified. There was no threat to a witness that would justify increasing the three-and-a-half to four-and-a-half [years] to the recommendations guidelines.”

“So the four prosecutors were overzealous, and Bill Barr rightly corrected that,” he added.

Later in the segment, Graham reiterated his complaint about those calls for Barr’s resignation.

“To the people that want Barr to resign: We know your agenda,” Graham said. “You’re not trying to uphold the rule of law. You’re trying to take a good man down because you hate Trump.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor