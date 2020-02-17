Pelosi: America Cannot Withstand ‘Destruction’ Trump Would Do in a Second Term 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview that America cannot withstand the “destruction” President Donald Trump would do if he wins a second term.

Pelosi said, “I can’t even envision a situation where he would be reelected. But we are not—we don’t take anything for granted.”

She added, “As I say, we have to have our own vision for the future. But everybody knows that we must be unified and making sure that he does not have a second term. Our country is great. The American people are wonderful. We’re a resilient country. We can withstand one term. But the destruction that he would do to the courts of our country, and the environment where he says I’m not going to use science as any basis for decisions on the environment. When he says, Article 2 says I can do whatever I want. He must be defeated.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN