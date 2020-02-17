Stacey Abrams: Open to VP Slot Now — ‘Absolutely’ Running for President One Day

Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, said Monday on ABC’s “The View” she was open to being the 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee and planned to run for president one day.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “A lot of people want to see you on that ticket, first as vice president.”

Abrams said, “Of course, I would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee.”

She continued, “As a woman of color, especially a black woman — this is an unusual position to be in for someone to be considered possibly the next vice president. And it would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no. Or to pretend, ‘Oh no, I don’t want it.’ Of course, I want it. Of course, I want to serve America. Of course, I want to be a patriot and do this work, and so I say yes.”

Goldberg asked, “You also see yourself running as president too.”

Abrams said, “Oh, absolutely. Absolutely.”

She added, “I want to do good, and there’s no stronger platform than president of the United States. That’s a position I want to one day hold.”

