Cicilline: ‘I Expect’ House Dems Will ‘Have Hearings’ on Trump Pardons and Commutations

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said that he expects that House Democrats will hold hearings on President Trump’s recent pardons and commutations.

Cicilline said, “I mean, we will, of course, I expect, have hearings on this. There’s a process that the president is expected to follow in granting pardons or granting clemency. We’ll try to bring attention to this issue on behalf of the American people. We will continue to do oversight.”

