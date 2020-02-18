Fmr Congressional Hispanic Caucus Spox: The ‘Economic Realities’ Are Good for Latino Voters

After writing an op-ed describing the Latino support for President Donald Trump is “real” and a “problem” for Democrats, former spokesman for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Kristian Ramos appeared on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC.

Host Joe Scarborough asked Ramos what it is about Trump and his policies that are bringing Latinos over to him.

Ramos said Democrats are underperforming in the Latino community, while the “economic realities” are good under Trump.

“What we’re looking at is an underperformance on the Democratic side, but speaking to Donald Trump, what the reality is the most important issue to all Latino voters is the economy,” Ramos stated. “If you’re looking at the same Telemundo poll and you’re looking at Nevada voters, they think that they’re doing pretty well as far as their economic realities are concerned.”

Ramos’ remarks echo what Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz has previously said about Trump’s economy being “incredible” for Latinos, especially those who own their own businesses.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent