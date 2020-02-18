Napolitano on Roger Stone: ‘Almost Any Judge in the Country Would Order a New Trial’

During Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends,” Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano commented on an interim U.S. attorney reportedly being “strong-armed” into recommending giving President Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone a hefty sentence for his criminal charges.

Napolitano said it is “pretty obvious” Stone should get a new trial, adding that “almost any judge in the country” would order one, but he is not sure Judge Amy Berman Jackson will.

“I don’t know where this is going to end, he’s scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday,” Napolitano said of the case.

Co-host Pete Hegseth stated, “So, you think a new trial is likely or could come out of this?”

Napolitano replied, “Pete, I think almost any judge in the country would order a new trial. I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson. I don’t know.”

