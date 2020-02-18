Scarborough: Economic Recovery ‘Began 11 Years Ago’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday sounded off on the debate between President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama on who should be taking credit for the strong economy.

Under a chyron that reads “TRUMP TAKES CREDIT FOR OBAMA’S ECONOMY,” Scarborough hit the media for “parroting what Donald Trump says” about the economy. He then credited Obama for the economy’s recovery, saying it “began 11 years ago.”

“The media runs around all the time, and they have been doing it for years talking about, parroting what Donald Trump says about how great the economy has been. Well, yes, this is a recovery that began 11 years ago,” Scarborough outlined. “And if you want to just look at growth, economic growth, you know, because Donald Trump is promising four, five, six percent in terms of economic growth and GDP, you look at the last 10 presidents and their GDP growth throughout their administrations, six in 10 of those presidents, according to Axios yesterday and well, just according to government statistics, actually had stronger economies than Donald Trump. … [W]hich means that once again, Donald Trump is in the bottom half of his class. It’s something that he’s all too familiar with.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent