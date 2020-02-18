Warren: ‘Bernie Has a Lot of Questions to Answer’ About Violence from Supporters

In an interview which aired on “MSNBC Live,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sounded off on the brawl at a recent rally in Denver, CO, for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his supporters threatening officials at Nevada’s Culinary Union.

Warren maintained that politicians are “responsible” for what their supporters do, adding Sanders “has a lot of questions to answer” about the violence seen from his supporters.

“I think Bernie has a lot of questions to answer here, and I am particularly worried about what happened with the attacks on members of the culinary union, particularly on the women and leadership,” Warren told MSNBC. “That is not how we build an inclusive Democratic Party, and it is not how we build Donald Trump. We do not build on a foundation of hate.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent