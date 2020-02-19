Mika Brzezinski: Trump ‘Feeling the Heat’ from Bloomberg

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday weighed in on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s push to win the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

Brzezinski said Trump going after his fellow New York billionaire on Twitter by calling him “Mini Mike” and saying he would “rather” run against him shows the president is “feeling the heat” from Bloomberg.

“Joe, just before we go, Trump versus Bloomberg — I feel Trump’s feeling the heat a bit,” Brzezinski told host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough agreed, adding, “The other thing they’re starting to recognize is that this guy knows how to dominate media cycles, just like Donald Trump.”

