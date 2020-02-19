Scarborough: Trump Pardons ‘Numbing Everybody to the Future Pardons of His Co-Conspirators’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Donald Trump commuting and pardoning 11 people’s sentences.

Scarborough suggested Trump’s pardons are setting him up to pardon his “co-conspirators” in Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn down the road by “numbing everybody.”

“Let’s talk about a president who has pardoned war criminals that shot little girls, pardoned war criminals that killed defenseless prisoners, and then yesterday, of course, pardoned Wall Street convicts, pardoned politicians who acted in the sleaziest of ways,” Scarborough stated. “This is Donald Trump numbing everybody to the future pardons of his co-conspirators Roger Stone and Paul Manafort and maybe even Michael Flynn.”

