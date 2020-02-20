FNC’s Napolitano: Trump ‘Might Pardon Roger Stone Today’

During a Thursday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano suggested President Donald Trump could pardon confidant Roger Stone.

This week, Napolitano called on Judge Amy Berman Jackson to order a new trial after it was revealed the foreperson of the jury had social media posts critical of the president. On Thursday, Napolitano said Trump could pardon Stone to “fairly undo this mess.”

Napolitano stated, “I don’t know what the president is going to do.”

Co-host Steve Doocy interrupted, asking if he is suggesting Trump could pardon Stone.

“I’m suggesting he might pardon Roger Stone today because the minute he signs that pardon, this judge is divested of jurisdiction in the case and Stone walks out of the courtroom,” Napolitano explained. “The conviction is not final until she sentences him and signs the sentencing papers.”

He added, “Only a pardon can fairly undo this mess. This is not about politics and it’s not about friendship. It’s about the Constitution and human decency.”

