Gowdy: I Don’t Know Anyone Who Thinks Russia Prefers Trump to Win over ‘Comrade’ Sanders

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said he was skeptical of a New York Times report that Russia was working to help President Donald Trump win reelection later this year during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday.

The former GOP congressman said he was unaware of anyone who believed Russia would prefer Trump over Democratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and noted the report was based on information the intelligence community had assessed.

He also criticized his former colleague Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for being the source of the report for the Times.

“[N]umber one, I don’t know anyone who really thinks that Russia prefers Donald Trump to win over ‘comrade’ Sanders,” Gowdy said. “I don’t know a soul that really thinks Russia wants Donald Trump to be the president instead of the guy that honeymooned in Russia. Number two, is this the same intelligence community that told us it was a spontaneous reaction to a video in Libya and the same intelligence community that promised us weapons of mass destruction, and the same intelligence community that relied on the dossier?”

“They gather information, and they make assessments,” he continued. “Then they give those assessments, but unfortunately, you give them to people like Adam Schiff who leak like sieves. This never should have been made public, and that’s why the president is upset — not at what the intelligence community has found but the fact that Adam Schiff has a beeline to The New York Times when it’s negative information about Donald Trump.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor