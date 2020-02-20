Scarborough on Dem Debate: ‘Nobody Laid a Glove on’ Trump — ‘Too Busy Tearing Each Other to Shreds’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday reacted to the Democratic presidential debate from the night before seemingly questioning the tactic of not going after President Donald Trump.

Scarborough declared Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) who he said was “on his way to locking up the nomination” and Trump the winners of the debate, arguing “nobody laid a glove on him.”

“[Trump] got off scot-free,” Scarborough proclaimed.

He continued, “I thought the two big winners last night were Bernie — because he’s on his way to locking up this nomination if things keep going the way they are — and Donald Trump, who nobody laid a glove on him. They were too busy tearing each other to shreds in an intermural ping-pong game.”

