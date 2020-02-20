Warren: Bloomberg Is ‘Disqualified’ Unless He Releases People from NDAs – I’ll Support Him if He’s the Nominee

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that fellow 2020 Democrat former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is “disqualified from being president” unless he is willing to release people from their nondisclosure agreements, but that she will still support whoever is the Democratic nominee.

Warren stated, “[W]hen a man who is a billionaire throws that kind of thing out there, and then when someone finally — think what that must be like, to work in a company, or to be someone else trying to make it in that field, and you’re up against the owner of the company, a multi-multi-billionaire, someone finally says, this is bad enough, I’m going to raise a complaint, I’m going to go to a lawyer, I’m going to go to HR, I’m going to raise a complaint. You’ve got to admit, that takes a lot, to be able to do that, and that the consequence of it is he dumps some money on it, and then stuffs a gag in the woman’s mouth. If he’s not willing to remove those gags and let those women, and maybe those men, talk, then he is disqualified from being president of the United States.”

She added, “I will support the Democratic nominee.” And that “everyone” on the debate stage would be a better president than Donald Trump.

